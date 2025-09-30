Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

James Olley assesses the significance of Arsenal's late win over Newcastle in the Premier League. (1:41)

Arsenal are back in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday night, when they host Olympiacos at the Emirates stadium. Fresh off their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's side will be aiming to build momentum.

Despite a bruising encounter at St. James' Park, Arsenal came away unscathed, and even welcomed back captain Martin Ødegaard, whose second-half cameo was instrumental in Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhães scoring Arsenal's winning goals. Arteta's deep squad is expected to come into play against Olympiacos with Arsenal set to rotate as games come thick and fast. Piero Hincapié remains an injury doubt while the likes of Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri are expected to earn some minutes on the pitch.

Arteta ought to be wary of his opponents, who won the UEFA Conference League last season and even eliminated Arsenal from the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League. Curiously, the visitors have triumphed in their last three visits to the Emirates stadium, although two of those were effectively dead rubbers. The two teams last met in the round of 16 in 2021 in the Europa League, which Arseal won 3-2 on aggregate. Gabriel is the only remnant from Arteta's starting XI in that game.

Overall, Arsenal and Olympiacos have shared the spoils in European competition, with both teams winning six games against the other. There has never been a draw, with this fixture witnessing plenty of goals and late drama. Arsenal will be keen to avoid needing another late winner, and will hope to build on their first round win over Athletic Bilbao and climb up the UCL table. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side meanwhile, saw 18 shots on goal come to nothing in their goalless draw against Pafos FC of Cyprus in the UCL opening round.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in five league games domestically, with their 2-1 win over Levadiakos on Saturday taking them to the top of the table while also affording them an extra 24 hours of rest than Arsenal coming into this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know ahead Wednesday's Champions League clash.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the UK, CBS / Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 01 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Thursday and 5 a.m. AEST, Thursday).

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: François Letexier (France)

VAR: Sören Storks (Germany)

Team News:

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late Dec

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return late Nov

Piero Hincapié, D: groin, DOUBT

Olympiacos

Roman Yaremchuk, F: muscle, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

RB: Ben White | CB: William Saliba | CB: Christhian Mosquera | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Christian Nørgaard | CAM: Martin Ødegaard | CM: Mikel Merino

RW: Max Dowman | CF: Leandro Trossard | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Olympiacos (4-2-3-1)

GK: Alexandros Paschalakis

RB: Costinha | CB: Panagiotis Retsos | CB: Lorenzo Pirola | LB: Francisco Ortega

CM: Christos Mouzakitis | CM: Santiago Hezze

RW: Gabriel Strefezza | CAM: Chiquinho | LW: Daniel Podence

CF: Ayoub El Kaabi

Stats:

Arsenal have won their last 13 UEFA group / league stage games at home, having not conceded in the last ten of those victories.

Arsenal's excellent record in the group / league stage extends to away games, as they have kept eight clean sheets in their last 12 UCL games.

Olympiacos have only won two of their last 21 UCL group / league stage games.

Olympiacos last tasted victory away from home in the UCL group / league stage in 2015, when they defeated Dinamo Zagreb.

