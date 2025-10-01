Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Given his reputation as one of the most-prolific strikers in Asian football -- with a record of 69 goals over the past four years in the J1 League, widely regarded as the continent's strongest domestic competition -- the off-season capture of Anderson Lopes was seen as a massive coup by Lion City Sailors.

Understandably, given the hype that surrounded his arrival in the Singapore Premier League, the fact that the Brazilian then went goalless in his first five outings would have been slightly frustrating if not overly alarming.

Throughout those early games, Sailors coach Aleksandar Ranković regularly called for patience with his new asset in attack.

And on Wednesday, Lopes showed just why he could emerge as a pivotal figure for his new side -- remarkably netting all of their goals as they picked up their first win of the new AFC Champions League Two campaign with a 4-2 victory over Selangor at Bishan Stadium.

