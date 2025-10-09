Caroline Weir looks back on Real Madrid's crushing 6-2 win over Roma in the opening game of their Women's Champions League campaign. (1:21)

Linda Caicedo suffered a hamstring injury in Real Madrid's 6-2 Women's Champions League win over Roma on Wednesday, a source has told ESPN.

Caicedo, 20, played the full 90 minutes in Madrid's victory at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano -- starring and providing three assists -- but left the field with a hamstring problem.

The Colombia international will now undergo tests on Friday to determine the extent of the injury, and assess how long she is likely to be unavailable.

The 2025 Kopa Trophy runner-up will be absent for Madrid's Liga F game at Athletic Club on Sunday, and is a major doubt for next Thursday's away match at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Caicedo has excelled for Madrid so far this season, with two goals -- one in Liga F, and another in UWCL qualifying -- as well as Wednesday's three assists.

"I've spoken to her, and it doesn't seem too serious," Madrid coach Pau Quesada said. "It's just some minor discomfort. She does a lot of high-intensity sprints, but it's nothing too serious."