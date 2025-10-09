The 'Futbol W' crew debate who will miss out on a play-off spot in NWSL. (2:54)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the latest investor in 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team Boston Legacy FC, the club announced on Thursday.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 as college football's best player, and he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Women's sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes," Williams said in a statement.

"Boston Legacy Football Club is building something special, and we're proud to be a part of what's next."

Williams joins through his investment firm, 888 Midas, which is "a unique platform for athlete and advisor-led investing across private equity, venture capital, real estate, and alternative assets."

He joins a group of celebrity investors in the NWSL club that includes actress Elizabeth Banks, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and WNBA and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston. Celtics general manager Brad Stevens and his wife, Tracy, are also investors.

Jennifer Epstein, whose family were longtime owners of the Celtics, is the controlling owner and co-founder of Boston Legacy FC.

"Caleb's investment in Boston Legacy Football Club highlights the powerful momentum of women's professional soccer and what it means to have professional athletes investing in our future," Epstein said in a statement.

"It symbolizes a new era of cross-league support and recognition. With best-in-class athletes, a rapidly growing fan base, and undeniable energy around the NWSL, we are proud to welcome Caleb as a partner as we prepare for the 2026 inaugural season."

Williams has thrown eight touchdowns and two interceptions this year for the Bears, who are 2-2 thus far. He played in 17 games for Chicago as a rookie last year, throwing 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Boston Legacy also has an athlete advisory board that includes Aliyah Boston, former USWNT players and World Cup winners Kristine Lilly and Sam Mewis and former WNBA player turned Celtics executive Allison Feaster.

Boston will begin playing in the NWSL in 2026 alongside fellow expansion team Denver Summit FC, bringing the league to 16 teams.

Legacy FC will play its home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in 2026.

The team plans to move to White Stadium inside Boston city limits in 2027. The shared renovation with the city and Boston Public School was originally planned to be completed by spring 2026 but hit several delays.