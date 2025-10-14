Open Extended Reactions

England captain Harry Kane scored twice against Latvia. Carl Recine/Getty Images

England booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Latvia in qualifying on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side went into the game knowing that three points would confirm their qualification for the showpiece event in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer and achieved just that with goals from Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze.

The all-important win in Latvia was England's sixth from six games in qualifying and maintained their record as the only unbeaten side in Group K. They are also yet to concede a goal.

England won't know their group stage opponents until the World Cup draw takes place on Dec. 5 in Washington DC.

They will cap of their successful qualifying campaign with games against Serbia on Nov. 13 and Albania on Nov. 16.

Tuchel and England's quest to win the World Cup for the first time in over 50 years will begin in June with the final set for New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.