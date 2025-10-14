Open Extended Reactions

Five days ago, Singapore looked destined to claim three valuable points against India on home soil in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Claiming the lead just before the break and with their opponents playing almost the entire second half with a numerical deficit, the Lions somehow contrived to throw away the win -- with a costly mistake gifting India a 90th-minute equaliser against the run of play to leave both sides having to settle for a share of the spoils.

On Tuesday, as the two teams renewed acquaintances -- this time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa -- that draw looked set to be costly for Singapore as it was India, on this occasion, who emerged as the dominant side for the majority of the contest.

But, with a plucky display, the visitors would exact some revenge on India as they smashed and grabbed their way to a 2-1 victory that seemed extremely unlikely on the balance of play in the opening 45, as well as extended periods in the second half.

