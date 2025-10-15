Colin Udoh reveals the role he played in 'helping' Nigeria secure a World Cup play-off place after their 4-0 win over Benin. (1:47)

Victor Osimhen plundered a hat trick and substitute Frank Onyeka scored a pile driver as Nigeria delivered a spirited display to rout Benin 4-0 in Uyo on Tuesday.

The win, the biggest for Nigeria during this qualifying series, was not enough to earn qualification to next year's FIFA World Cup, as South Africa defeated Rwanda 3-0 in the other group game, but it proved enough to propel the Super Eagles to the four-team CAF Playoff that keeps them in with a chance to qualify for the tournament.

Head coach Éric Sékou Chelle made four changes to the side that started against Lesotho, replacing the suspended Ademola Lookman with Samuel Chukwueze, skipper William Troost-Ekong with Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi with Zaidu Sanusi, and Tolu Arokodare with forward Akor Adams.

Whether it was the changes, or the occasion, it did not matter.

The Super Eagles were on the board within two minutes, when Osimhen latched onto a lofted ball from Chukwueze and fired beyond goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou. It was the quickest the Super Eagles had got on the scoresheet all series long.

The Cheetahs, the only team in Group C with their fortunes in their own hands, were not sitting back and Steve Mounié forced Stanley Nwabali to save brilliantly soon after. Nigeria kept probing, and Osimhen rose above everyone to nod home Chukwueze's cross for Nigeria's second goal 10 minutes shy of halftime.

Osimhen returned after the break to complete his hat trick, guiding a header home off the post from Moses Simon's free-kick, and Onyeka scored the fourth goal that Nigeria needed to seal their place in the playoff.

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring his third goal in the CAF World Cup Group C qualifying match vs. Benin in Uyo. AP Photo/Justina Aniefiok

Where has this Super Eagles performance been?

The Super Eagles were unrecognizable from the team that had played in the previous nine qualifiers. They had verve, they had fight, they had fire in their bellies, and determination in their eyes.

Even when Benin brought the pressure, the Super Eagles brushed it off and carried on with their plan.

Despite the saves made by Nwabali, Nigeria never looked in any danger of conceding a goal. The defence had looked fragile throughout the qualifiers, and conceded goals in every game, but not against Benin.

This was the sort of performance that fans had been itching for, a performance that brought reminders of teams of yore --scoring goals while keeping a clean sheet. Ajayi was imperious in the air, Benjamin Franklin was determined to let nothing get past him at right back, Sanusi made lung-bursting runs down the left flank, and Osimhen was unyielding in his battling.

Benin coach Gernot Rohr said in the post-match press conference that the Super Eagles had played at a level that his players could not match.

"They were much better than us, and this level my team was not able to compete," Rohr said.

If the Super Eagles had played this way in any one of the home games they drew at home, they -- not Bafana Bafana -- would be World Cup-bound now.

Super Eagles must develop consistency

Asking where this Super Eagles performance came from begs another question of consistency. Pressure appeared to have brought the best of them. That, and the fear of not making it to the World Cup.

With the CAF playoff set for November and March, can Nigeria sustain this level of performance for two games -- and then perhaps another one or two?

They have flattered to deceive for too long, coming off an Africa Cup of Nations final, looking good in AFCON qualifiers, and tepid in the World Cup equivalent.

They face Gabon next and, if they win that, the winner between Cameroon and Congo DR.

Which Super Eagles will the fans see in November?

Nigerians will hope it is the team that turned up against Benin in Uyo on Tuesday.

If they do get past that hurdle in November, they will proceed to the FIFA Play-Off Tournament in March -- when they will face teams from Asia, South Aerica, North and Central America, and Oceania for two tickets to the Finals.

Osimhen ramps up Yekini Chase

Osimhen is rapidly hunting down Rashidi Yekini's Nigeria goals record, and, if he maintains his current pace of scoring, could reach it in less time than expected.

His hat trick against Benin took him to 29 goals in 44 matches for Nigeria -- just just eight shy of the legendary Goalsfather.

It is a remarkable strike record for the Galatasaray forward, who has already surpassed legends and greats such as Segun Odegbami, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Samson Siasia, and Obafemi Martins among others.

Flirting with greatness himself, it will be hard to deny him a place in Nigeria's hall of legends if and when he does surpass Yekini's mark.

Akor-Osimhen combo looks good

Sekou Chelle has tried a number of ideas upfront, but he seems to have finally stumbled on a dream combination almost by accident.

Substituting Adams for Arokodare against Lesotho last week led to instant reward, the Sevilla forward's combination with Osimhen earning earning him a goal on debut.

And starting both against Benin solved a lot of problems for Sekou Chelle -- including some he probably didn't know he had.

Akor's play upfront is very complementary of Osimhen, freeing up the Gala man and offering the team an extra option to drag defenders out of position and keep them honest.

It brings echoes of the Yekini-Siasia combination before Daniel Amokachi broke through.

This compared with previous times when Osimhen was practically on his own, and targeted by defenders because it was easier to double-team and even triple-team him.

Arokodare brings his own pluses to the team. Good feet, aerial strength, bullying size, and constant pressure on the defense. Giving these different looks brings unpredictability to the team that was not there in previous games, and that will be invaluable in the games ahead.