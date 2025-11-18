Open Extended Reactions

Sarina Wiegman brushed off criticism levelled at her in Mary Earps' autobiography and said she wouldn't change a thing about the decisions she's made as England manager.

The goalkeeper was critical of Wiegman and England No.1 Hannah Hampton in her autobiography "All In: Learning to be Unapologetically Me".

Earps retired from England duty on the eve of the 2025 Euros having lost her place in the starting line up to Hampton.

England went on to win Euro 2025 with Hampton starring, but Earps' recent autobiography carried her side of events and revealed how devastated she was at losing the No.1 spot.

She wrote in her autobiography she felt Hampton had been "rewarded for bad behaviour" and that Wiegman's handling of the situation was "bull----", saying she believed the England manager should have been "more direct and honest from the jump" over the goalkeeper pecking order.

According to Earps, Wiegman disagreed, and Earps writes that she felt "extremely disappointed."

Wiegman faced the media on Tuesday as she named her latest England squad ahead of matches with China and Ghana. But the conversation was primarily focused on the fallout from Earps' book.

"That's her book, there's been a lot of response on it," Wiegman said. "I don't think I can react anything more because there's a lot of private conversations that I always keep private."

When asked how she felt about the book, Wiegman said: "I feel good. We always have conversations with different players all the time. And what my reality is, someone else's reality can be different because how we experience things is very individual.

"I just know what I want to do is create an environment where we speak up, where I give clarity, where I always communicate with players when it's necessary.

"I make decisions to win. And I think what I said at the time is that we have two incredible goalkeepers within the goalkeepers group but at the end, I made that decision and that's what it is for me.

"What I should also say is that I really enjoyed working with Mary. She's retired now and we had incredible times and I always cherish that, and I really enjoyed that."

Earps was critical of how Wiegman handled the call over who would be No.1 heading into Euro 2025 but the England coach said she is comfortable with how she dealt with the situation.

"The competition has been really hard," Wiegman said. "I think I would've done exactly the same thing and we kept communicating every time. And we try to support in the best possible way. I just can't control how it comes across and there's always learnings, but I don't think in the bigger picture I would've done anything differently."

Wiegman said she hadn't spoken with Earps since the book was published, but has spoken to Hampton, who misses the latest squad through injury.

When asked if Hampton had been put in a difficult situation, Wiegman answered: "Well, of course it's hard. Like there's lots on media and social media, it's hard anyway. This is hard too, but I think there's so much stuff going on the socials all the time with scrutiny, and that's a different situation of course. But I think players are in an environment now and have to deal with lots of stuff."

And on the topic of whether she was concerned if the fallout from the Earps book would cause any division in the changing room at the forthcoming camp, Wiegman said: "No, I'm not worried about that. In teams, there are always dynamics going on. You are working with people and everyone's different.

"So no matter what topic there is, there's always conversations going on. And sometimes you need some more effort and sometimes a little less effort in it. You just want to be open and I want my door to be open at all times to have conversations when that's needed or when someone needs support and the other way around, if I need to change players for whatever reason, I'll do that too.

"So in general, there's always conversations going on and we are always trying to get everyone in the same direction when we go on the pitch.

"I just keep doing my job. I try to stay out of things as always. I know this is another situation but there are always things going on that are made public. I keep focusing on who we are going to select etc. Then I just get ready for next week."