Erling Haaland on brink of eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League tally

Erling Haaland is swiftly rising up the ranks of the Premier League's greatest goalscorers.
The Manchester City striker became the fastest player to 50, then 100, Premier League goals.
Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals is the target for Haaland.
But Haaland is first expected to race past the total goals recorded by legends and clinical scorers alike, including Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 103 times in the competition for Manchester United.
After notching No. 100 against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Haaland was goalless as City beat Sunderland 3-0. He struck twice away at Crystal Palace on Dec. 14 to extend his tally to 102.
Haaland needs just one more goal to match Ronaldo's output.
His next opportunity is Saturday Dec. 20 when City host West Ham.
But how many goals does he need to catch the other top scorers in Premier League history?
Top Premier League scorers - as Erling Haaland rises through the ranks
Alan Shearer - 260
Harry Kane - 213
Wayne Rooney - 208
Mohamed Salah - 190
Andrew Cole - 187
Sergio Aguero - 184
Frank Lampard - 177
Thierry Henry - 175
Robbie Fowler - 163
Jermain Defoe - 162
Michael Owen - 150
Les Ferdinand - 149
Teddy Sheringham - 146
Jamie Vardy - 145
Robin van Persie - 144
Nicolas Anelka - 131
Son Heung-Min - 127
Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink - 127
Robbie Keane - 126
Dwight Yorke - 123
Raheem Sterling - 123
Dimitar Berbatov - 121
Romelu Lukaku - 121
Steven Gerrard - 120
Ian Wright - 113
Peter Crouch - 112
Dion Dublin - 111
Sadio Mane - 111
Emile Heskey - 110
Ryan Giggs - 109
Paul Scholes - 107
Darren Bent - 106
Cristiano Ronaldo - 103
Erling Haaland - 102
Matt Le Tissier - 100