Mohamed Salah comes on as a sub in 25th minute for Liverpool vs. Brighton

Mohamed Salah came off the bench after just 25 minutes in Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Salah replaced the injured Joe Gomez, getting a big applause from the Anfield crowd for his early introduction. Dominik Szoboszlai, who had started on the right wing, moved to right-back to facilitate Salah's entry.

Liverpool were 1-0 up against Brighton when Salah came on, after Hugo Ekitike's goal inside the first minute.

Salah's assist, via a corner, allowed Ekitike to score a second as Liverpool completed a 2-0 win.

The forward had been recalled to the matchday squad after being left out of the travelling party for Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in midweek following his incendiary interview at Elland Road last weekend.

The 33-year-old, who was dropped to the bench for a third consecutive game against Leeds United, claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club and that his relationship with Liverpool manager Arne Slot had broken down.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench after just 25 minutes for Liverpool. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

However, sources told ESPN on Friday that Salah would be part of the squad this weekend following conversations with Slot on Friday. The move felt to be in the best interests of all parties.

Salah will depart to the Africa Cup of Nations after the match, with the forward's future set to be discussed further in the coming weeks.

Salah suggested last weekend that the Brighton clash could be his last for Liverpool, with the forward leaving to represent Egypt on Dec. 15.

He has been a long-term subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and could leave the club in January if a resolution cannot be reached with Slot and Liverpool's hierarchy.

Speaking at his news conference earlier on Friday, Slot said he had "no reasons not wanting him to stay."