Liverpool vs. Brighton LIVE: Latest updates as Liverpool look for first win in five Premier League games

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, looking for their first win in three Premier League games, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Liverpool have won one, lost two and drawn two of their last five games in the Premier League. They have only beaten West Ham United in the league since beating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield in early November. The big news this weekend for Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah will be back in the squad, having missed out on the UEFA Champions League trip to Italy in midweek, where Liverpool beat Inter Milan 1-0.

Liverpool put in a professional away performance in that game, but still didn't create many chances from open play. Conor Bradley is suspended, so Joe Gomez is likely to continue at right-back for this game.

Brighton are two spots ahead of Liverpool in the table, but are on the same number of points, with only goal difference separating the two sides. Brighton have not been able to build sustained momentum at any point of their season so far, as exemplified by their 1-1 draw against West Ham United at home last weekend, when a win would have put them in the top six of the Premier League.

Since winning at Anfield in 2021, Brighton have drawn two and lost two at Liverpool's home, but against this fragile Liverpool team, they will see an opportunity to produce another big win in the Premier League.