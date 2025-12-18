Lowly West Ham part ways with boss Rehanne Skinner

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham United have parted ways with boss Rehanne Skinner, the Women's Super League (WSL) club announced on Thursday.

The east London side have endured a difficult campaign so far, and are second-bottom in the WSL with five points.

"Recent results have not matched expectations and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary to help improve the team's position in the Barclays Women's Super League as soon as possible," the club said in a statement.

"The Board would like to thank Rehanne for her hard work and commitment during her time with the Hammers and wish her every success for the future. The process of recruiting a new women's team Head Coach is underway."