AC Milan vs Como in Australia to go ahead - Serie A chief

The "Wonder Boy" Alexis Sanchez reflects on his career through Premier League and Serie A to now be part of Sevilla in LaLiga. (3:23)

Open Extended Reactions

The proposed Italian league game between AC Milan and Como in Perth, Australia, scheduled for Feb. 8 will go ahead with Asian referees officiating, Serie A president Ezio Maria Simoncelli has confirmed.

Simoncelli has acknowledged the encounter was in doubt because of conditions set by the Asian Football Confederation, which included the use of foreign referees as opposed to Italian.

"Milan vs. Como will be played in Perth on February 8 as scheduled," Simoncelli told Mediaset on Thursday before the Italian Supercup semifinal between AC Milan and Napoli in Riyad.

"Yesterday I met with [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino in Doha and I had a cordial meeting.

AC Milan and Como will face each other in Australia on Feb. 8. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

"We had some doubts regarding certain conditions the AFC had set, which we considered impractical, especially regarding the referees. They have imposed to have foreign referees and we have great trust in Italian referees. We didn't feel like complying to this, let's say, AFC request.

"I spoke personally with [chairman of FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi] Collina and he gave me extensive assurances about the quality of Asian referees; he has already in mind one or several referees of very high level that can officiate the game. That has reassured us.

"This condition, which was the most difficult to accept, we will accept. We will work out the rest in the coming days regarding the organisation of the game."

- Marcotti: FIFA only harming itself with World Cup ticket prices

- Transfer rumours: Man United eye Al Hilal star Neves