Open Extended Reactions

The NWSL on Tuesday announced the creation of what has been referred to internally as the "High Impact Player" rule (HIP), which would allow teams to spend up to $1 million outside of the salary cap on star players, like Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman, who meet certain criteria.

The league announced the rule just days after NWSL Players Association opposed the move, and NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke told ESPN that the creation of any such rule requires collective bargaining.

The league said on Wednesday that under the new rule, each club may exceed the league's established salary cap by up to $1 million for high impact players beginning in 2026.

The NWSLPA had proposed that the NWSL raise the salary cap by $1 million beginning in 2026, which is the same amount of money that the league has now cleared for each team to spend through the HIP rule.

ESPN has contacted the NWSLPA for comment.

The league said on Wednesday that the threshold will increase year-over-year at the same base rate as the salary cap. The additional allotment may be applied to a single player or distributed among multiple players, providing clubs with meaningful flexibility to recruit and retain high impact talent while preserving competitive balance. For any contract using this provision, the cap charge of the high-impact player must be a minimum of 12% of the base salary cap.

The league called the new measure a "historic increase in league investment" in a news release, noting that it will increase league-wide player spending by up to $16m and a total potential investment of up to $115m over the term of the current CBA.

"Ensuring our teams can compete for the best players in the world is critical to the continued growth of our league," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a news release. "The High Impact Player Rule allows teams to invest strategically in top talent, strengthens our ability to retain star players, and demonstrates our commitment to building world-class rosters for fans across the league."

The league said that teams would be able to sign players under the rule "immediately, provided the contract terms do not require the team to utilize the rule until the effective date."

The rule was implemented in the wake of the contract impasse involving Rodman, as well as the departures of United States women's national team stars Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma earlier this year. Both Thompson and Girma left for transfers of over $1m to join English side Chelsea.

In Rodman's case, her contract expires at the end of December, meaning she could sign elsewhere without the Spirit receiving any compensation.

Trinity Rodman has played with the Spirit since 2021. Eakin Howard/NWSL via Getty Images

The NWSL recently rejected a proposed contract between the Spirit and Rodman, alleging that the deal violated the "spirit" of the rules and accusing Rodman of preemptive "salary cap circumvention."

The NWSL Players Association then filed a grievance on behalf of Rodman against the league on Dec. 3. In the grievance, the PA said that the contract was legal and that the league's veto of the deal violated at least five points of the collective bargaining agreement. It is unclear the extent to which the NWSL Players Association is on board with the NWSL's latest announcement.

In Wednesday's news release, the NWSL said that per the terms of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league had "exercised its discretion" to implement the new rule following "consultation" with the NWSLPA.