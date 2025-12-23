Rob Dawson explains why Manchester United could be tempted to try to sign Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window. (2:04)

Manchester City are pushing ahead with a move for Antoine Semenyo, sources have told ESPN, after positive talks with the Bournemouth winger.

Semenyo is set to leave the Vitality Stadium in January with a number of Premier League clubs ready to trigger his £65 million release clause.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all registered interest in the 25-year-old.

City, however, believe they are well-placed to win the race and are pushing ahead with their discussions with the Ghana international's representatives.

Semenyo's release clause is valid for the first 10 days of the January window.

In the event that he stays at Bournemouth next month, it would reactivate in the summer at a lower fee.

"I understand that there is a lot of noise around Antoine," Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said on Tuesday. "There are situations that we cannot control, but right now, Antoine is our player and he's going to continue playing for us.

"If you ask me, I don't want to lose him, definitely don't want to lose him. But like we always say, every time the market opens, you never know what's going to happen."

Semenyo is enjoying his best season in the Premier League, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances.

He moved to Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 and has scored 30 goals in 106 games as he approaches three years at the club.