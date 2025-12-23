Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace and United States defender Chris Richards was taken from the field on a stretcher during his team's Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Richards leapt to defend an Arsenal cross into the area late in the second half and appeared to be in discomfort after landing. He then went to ground and, after treatment by Palace's medical team, was taken from the field on a stretcher.

The 25-year-old has once again been a regular on the right side of the Crystal Palace defense this season and is expected to play a significant role for the United States at the World Cup in 2026.

If Richards' injury is serious, it would be the second piece of bad news for Mauricio Pochettino and the Americans after Tyler Adams tore his MCL on Dec. 15 in Bournemouth's 4-4 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Adams is expected to be out for two to three months as he recovers from the injury and could be back to full fitness ahead of next summer's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.