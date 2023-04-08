The third round of the 87th Masters at Augusta National will begin on split tees with groupings of three. Here are the tee times:
All times ET
(a) denotes amateur
Third round
Tee No. 1
11:30 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith
11:42 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
11:54 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick
12:06 p.m. - Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed
12:18 p.m. - Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
12:30 p.m. - Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann
12:42 p.m. - Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
12:54 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
1:06 p.m. - Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett (a)
Tee No. 10
11:30 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
11:42 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
11:54 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira
12:06 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
12:18 p.m. -- Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson
12:30 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
12:42 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
12:54 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
1:06 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im