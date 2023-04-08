        <
        >

          2023 Masters: Tee times for the third round

          play
          Jon Rahm sinks birdie putt from off the green at 17 (0:16)

          Jon Rahm pulls closer to the top of the leaderboard as he sinks the birdie putt from off the green at 17. (0:16)

          3:10 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          The third round of the 87th Masters at Augusta National will begin on split tees with groupings of three. Here are the tee times:

          All times ET

          (a) denotes amateur

          Third round

          Tee No. 1

          11:30 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith
          11:42 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
          11:54 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick
          12:06 p.m. - Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed
          12:18 p.m. - Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
          12:30 p.m. - Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann
          12:42 p.m. - Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
          12:54 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
          1:06 p.m. - Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett (a)

          Tee No. 10

          11:30 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
          11:42 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
          11:54 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira
          12:06 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
          12:18 p.m. -- Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson
          12:30 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
          12:42 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
          12:54 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
          1:06 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im