Chris Zambri, the associate golf coach at Pepperdine, becomes the first head coach of the U.S. National Development Program.
The USGA announced the program for a national team in February to identify, train, develop and fund the most promising junior players. Zambri will lead day-to-day coaching operations and develop a network of coaches at the regional and state level.
He starts in November.
Zambri spent 14 years on the coaching staff at USC before joining Pepperdine, which won the NCAA title in 2021.
"Chris has had an illustrious coaching career and boasts a proven track record of nurturing talented young golfers, helping them develop and take the next steps in their careers," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, the USGA's managing director of player relations and development. "Between his experience as a player and coach, coupled with his passion and leadership, we could not think of anyone better suited to help foster the next generation of elite American golfers."