LIV Golf signed two more players to its roster, announcing the additions of Adrian Meronk and Lucas Herbert on Wednesday.

The league also said it's adding two wild card spots to the 2024 field. Wild card players will compete in each tournament independent of any team for individual prizes and the season-long Individual Championship race.

LIV's third season launches this weekend at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with Las Vegas Country Club scheduled for the next weekend.

Meronk, 30, was the 2023 DP World Tour Player of the Year. When he won the 2022 Horizon Irish Open, he became the first Polish player to win on the DP World Tour. He is joining the Cleeks GC team, captained by Martin Kaymer.

Herbert, 28, will compete on fellow Australian Cameron Smith's Ripper GC team. He has four professional wins -- three in Europe and the 2021 Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

LIV also said the two qualifiers from December's promotions event have been assigned to teams. Kalle Samooja of Finland will join Cleeks, and Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan will play for Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC.