The LIV Golf League has suspended Graeme McDowell for one tournament and fined him $125,000 for using a nasal decongestant that contained a banned substance, the league announced Sunday.

A LIV Golf League statement said McDowell tested positive for levomethamphetamine at a tournament in College Grove, Tennessee, on June 21-23.

"Ahead of LIV Nashville, I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep," McDowell said in a statement on social media. "In an effort to manage it, I used a generic Vicks nasal decongestant without realizing it might be on the banned list.

"As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). Unfortunately, I did not take the time to do this due to the over-the-counter nature of this medicine, and deeply regret the oversight. I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV."

McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open winner, is the first golfer to be disciplined under LIV Golf's anti-doping policy.

"LIV's Anti-Doping policy is designed to be thorough and transparent," McDowell said in his statement. "Unlike some other tours, LIV enforces these rules rigorously, which made this situation particularly challenging for me. However, I respect the need for these rules and penalties - they are essential for maintaining the integrity of the sport."

McDowell will miss next week's tournament at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. His replacement has yet to be named. McDowell will be eligible to return at a tournament in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sept. 13-15.

McDowell tied for 42nd in the 54-man field at 1 under at LIV Golf Nashville, 18 strokes behind individual winner Tyrrell Hatton. McDowell's Smash GC team, captained by Brooks Koepka, finished 12th out of 13 squads in the team competition.

LIV Golf said McDowell and Smash GC will be disqualified from that tournament and their points and prize money will be adjusted retroactively.