          Who has won the LPGA Chevron Championship? Winners by year

          Nelly Korda won the 2024 Chevron Championship. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
          Apr 24, 2025, 01:52 PM

          The Chevron Championship marks the first major golf tournament of the year for the LPGA. Established in 1972, the event became a major in 1983. Annika Sorenstam, Betsy King and Amy Alcott are tied with the most titles in tournament history, with three a piece.

          In 2024, Nelly Korda won the event for the second major of her career.

          Here's a list of all-time Chevron Championship winners.

          • 2024: Nelly Korda

          • 2023: Lilia Vu

          • 2022: Jennifer Kupcho

          • 2021: Patty Tavatanakit

          • 2020: Mirim Lee

          • 2019: Jin Young Ko

          • 2018: Pernilla Lindberg

          • 2017: So Yeon Ryu

          • 2016: Lydia Ko

          • 2015: Brittany Lincicome

          • 2014: Lexi Thompson

          • 2013: Inbee Park

          • 2012: Sun Young Yoo

          • 2011: Stacy Lewis

          • 2010: Yani Tseng

          • 2009: Brittany Lincicome

          • 2008: Lorena Ochoa

          • 2007: Morgan Pressel

          • 2006: Karrie Webb

          • 2005: Annika Sorenstam

          • 2004: Grace Park

          • 2003: Patricia Meunier-Lebouc

          • 2002: Annika Sorenstam

          • 2001: Annika Sorenstam

          • 2000: Karrie Webb

          • 1999: Dottie Pepper

          • 1998: Pat Hurst

          • 1997: Betsy King

          • 1996: Patty Sheehan

          • 1995: Nanci Bowen

          • 1994: Donna Andrews

          • 1993: Helen Alfredsson

          • 1992: Dottie Pepper

          • 1991: Amy Alcott

          • 1990: Betsy King

          • 1989: Juli Inkster

          • 1988: Amy Alcott

          • 1987: Betsy King

          • 1986: Pat Bradley

          • 1985: Alice Miller

          • 1984: Juli Inkster

          • 1983: Amy Alcott

          • 1982: Sally Little

          • 1981: Nancy Lopez

          • 1980: Donna Caponi

          • 1979: Sandra Post

          • 1978: Sandra Post

          • 1977: Kathy Whitworth

          • 1976: Judy Rankin

          • 1975: Sandra Palmer

          • 1974: Jo Ann Prentice

          • 1973: Mickey Wright

          • 1972: Jane Blalock

