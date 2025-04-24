Who has won the LPGA Chevron Championship? Winners by year

The Chevron Championship marks the first major golf tournament of the year for the LPGA. Established in 1972, the event became a major in 1983. Annika Sorenstam, Betsy King and Amy Alcott are tied with the most titles in tournament history, with three a piece.
In 2024, Nelly Korda won the event for the second major of her career.
Here's a list of all-time Chevron Championship winners.
2024: Nelly Korda
2023: Lilia Vu
2022: Jennifer Kupcho
2021: Patty Tavatanakit
2020: Mirim Lee
2019: Jin Young Ko
2018: Pernilla Lindberg
2017: So Yeon Ryu
2016: Lydia Ko
2015: Brittany Lincicome
2014: Lexi Thompson
2013: Inbee Park
2012: Sun Young Yoo
2011: Stacy Lewis
2010: Yani Tseng
2009: Brittany Lincicome
2008: Lorena Ochoa
2007: Morgan Pressel
2006: Karrie Webb
2005: Annika Sorenstam
2004: Grace Park
2003: Patricia Meunier-Lebouc
2002: Annika Sorenstam
2001: Annika Sorenstam
2000: Karrie Webb
1999: Dottie Pepper
1998: Pat Hurst
1997: Betsy King
1996: Patty Sheehan
1995: Nanci Bowen
1994: Donna Andrews
1993: Helen Alfredsson
1992: Dottie Pepper
1991: Amy Alcott
1990: Betsy King
1989: Juli Inkster
1988: Amy Alcott
1987: Betsy King
1986: Pat Bradley
1985: Alice Miller
1984: Juli Inkster
1983: Amy Alcott
1982: Sally Little
1981: Nancy Lopez
1980: Donna Caponi
1979: Sandra Post
1978: Sandra Post
1977: Kathy Whitworth
1976: Judy Rankin
1975: Sandra Palmer
1974: Jo Ann Prentice
1973: Mickey Wright
1972: Jane Blalock
