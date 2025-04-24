Who has won the LPGA Chevron Championship? Winners by year

Open Extended Reactions

The Chevron Championship marks the first major golf tournament of the year for the LPGA. Established in 1972, the event became a major in 1983. Annika Sorenstam, Betsy King and Amy Alcott are tied with the most titles in tournament history, with three a piece.

In 2024, Nelly Korda won the event for the second major of her career.

Here's a list of all-time Chevron Championship winners.

2024 : Nelly Korda

2023 : Lilia Vu

2022 : Jennifer Kupcho

2021 : Patty Tavatanakit

2020 : Mirim Lee

2019 : Jin Young Ko

2018 : Pernilla Lindberg

2017 : So Yeon Ryu

2016 : Lydia Ko

2015 : Brittany Lincicome

2014 : Lexi Thompson

2013 : Inbee Park

2012 : Sun Young Yoo

2011 : Stacy Lewis

2010 : Yani Tseng

2009 : Brittany Lincicome

2008 : Lorena Ochoa

2007 : Morgan Pressel

2006 : Karrie Webb

2005 : Annika Sorenstam

2004 : Grace Park

2003 : Patricia Meunier-Lebouc

2002 : Annika Sorenstam

2001 : Annika Sorenstam

2000 : Karrie Webb

1999 : Dottie Pepper

1998 : Pat Hurst

1997 : Betsy King

1996 : Patty Sheehan

1995 : Nanci Bowen

1994 : Donna Andrews

1993 : Helen Alfredsson

1992 : Dottie Pepper

1991 : Amy Alcott

1990 : Betsy King

1989 : Juli Inkster

1988 : Amy Alcott

1987 : Betsy King

1986 : Pat Bradley

1985 : Alice Miller

1984 : Juli Inkster

1983 : Amy Alcott

1982 : Sally Little

1981 : Nancy Lopez

1980 : Donna Caponi

1979 : Sandra Post

1978 : Sandra Post

1977 : Kathy Whitworth

1976 : Judy Rankin

1975 : Sandra Palmer

1974 : Jo Ann Prentice

1973 : Mickey Wright

1972: Jane Blalock

