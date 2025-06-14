Andy North and Michael Collins break down Scottie Scheffler's rough start and why he's still in the mix at the U.S. Open. (0:43)

The third round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (Pa.) will begin on Saturday at 9:12 a.m. ET -- the leaders will go off at 3:35 p.m. ET. Here are the tee times for every golfer:

All times ET

(a) denotes amateur

Third round

9:12 a.m.-- Philip Barbaree Jr.

9:23 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Brian Harman

9:34 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak

9:45 a.m.: Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama

9:56 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Laurie Canter

10:07 a.m. -- Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed

10:18 a.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard

10:34 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:45 a.m. -- Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a)

10:56 a.m.-- Tony Finau, Marc Leishman

11:07 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Corey Conners

11:18 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace

11:29 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer

11:40 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim

11:56 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon

12:07 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth

12:18 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre

12:29 p.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone

12:40 p.m.-- Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai

12:51 p.m.-- Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

1:02 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

1:18 p.m.-- Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy

1:29 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor

1:40 p.m. -- Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley

1:51 p.m. -- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz

2:02 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Jason Day

2:13 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:24 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman

2:40 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry

2:51 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka

3:02 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence

3:13 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Ben Griffin

3:24 p.m. --Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland

3:35 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns