          U.S. Open 2025 -- Tee times for the third round

          Can Scottie Scheffler bounce back at the U.S. Open? (0:43)

          Andy North and Michael Collins break down Scottie Scheffler's rough start and why he's still in the mix at the U.S. Open. (0:43)

          • ESPN staffJun 14, 2025, 12:39 PM

          The third round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (Pa.) will begin on Saturday at 9:12 a.m. ET -- the leaders will go off at 3:35 p.m. ET. Here are the tee times for every golfer:

          All times ET

          (a) denotes amateur

          Third round

          9:12 a.m.-- Philip Barbaree Jr.

          9:23 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Brian Harman

          9:34 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak

          9:45 a.m.: Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama

          9:56 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Laurie Canter

          10:07 a.m. -- Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed

          10:18 a.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard

          10:34 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

          10:45 a.m. -- Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a)

          10:56 a.m.-- Tony Finau, Marc Leishman

          11:07 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Corey Conners

          11:18 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace

          11:29 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer

          11:40 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim

          11:56 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon

          12:07 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth

          12:18 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre

          12:29 p.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone

          12:40 p.m.-- Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai

          12:51 p.m.-- Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

          1:02 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

          1:18 p.m.-- Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy

          1:29 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor

          1:40 p.m. -- Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley

          1:51 p.m. -- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz

          2:02 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Jason Day

          2:13 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

          2:24 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman

          2:40 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry

          2:51 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka

          3:02 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence

          3:13 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Ben Griffin

          3:24 p.m. --Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland

          3:35 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns