The third round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (Pa.) will begin on Saturday at 9:12 a.m. ET -- the leaders will go off at 3:35 p.m. ET. Here are the tee times for every golfer:
All times ET
(a) denotes amateur
Third round
9:12 a.m.-- Philip Barbaree Jr.
9:23 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Brian Harman
9:34 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak
9:45 a.m.: Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama
9:56 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Laurie Canter
10:07 a.m. -- Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed
10:18 a.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard
10:34 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
10:45 a.m. -- Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a)
10:56 a.m.-- Tony Finau, Marc Leishman
11:07 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Corey Conners
11:18 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace
11:29 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer
11:40 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim
11:56 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon
12:07 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth
12:18 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre
12:29 p.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone
12:40 p.m.-- Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai
12:51 p.m.-- Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
1:02 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
1:18 p.m.-- Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy
1:29 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor
1:40 p.m. -- Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley
1:51 p.m. -- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz
2:02 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Jason Day
2:13 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2:24 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman
2:40 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry
2:51 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka
3:02 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence
3:13 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Ben Griffin
3:24 p.m. --Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland
3:35 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns