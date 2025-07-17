Open Extended Reactions

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- Using a combination of skill, luck and experience, 55-year-old Phil Mickelson turned back the clock at Royal Portrush on Thursday as he plotted his way through 18 holes before the weather worsened and carded a 1-under 70 for his best opening round at an Open Championship since 2016.

"We had a pretty good break before the rain came in. It came in just the last couple holes," Mickelson said. "I really enjoy playing these conditions and playing this tournament. It's just a lot of fun."

The six-time major winner was on top of the leaderboard early in the day after playing his first nine holes in 2 under. Mickelson stumbled into two bogeys on the back nine but was able to make a 20-footer on No. 17 to add another birdie to his card.

None of the birdies, however, were as impressive as the par he made on the par-3 third. Mickelson's tee shot found the tricky greenside bunker, and when he couldn't get out on his first attempt, he had to tap into some magic. His third shot landed right of the flag and spun into the hole for par.

"That was a crazy one," Mickelson said. "To make it, it was obviously a lot of luck. It was crazy. I was just trying to save bogey, and I got lucky and it went in."

Phil Mickelson was able to take advantage of mild conditions to post his best first round at The Open in nearly a decade. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Luck seems to be a much bigger part of the equation at a tournament like The Open, where weather conditions and links golf dole out unpredictable bounces and lies left and right. Mickelson, who won the 2013 Open at Muirfield in Scotland, said he was proud of how he has been able to embrace that style of golf over the course of his career.

"I think winning The Open in 2013 was the greatest accomplishment in my career because I had to learn a style of golf that I didn't grow up playing," Mickelson said. "Now I've come to really love it, enjoy it, and I seem to play well in some of the adverse conditions."

Mickelson and his playing partners were able to dodge the worst of the weather Thursday, but it is likely to find them at some point Friday or beyond.

"When you get conditions like this, you start to fall back on realizing that 60, 80 feet in the proper spot is like a good spot, and you start to realize that you can make 20- or 30-footers out here," Mickelson said. "You find that going back on past experience, you don't have to press it. You don't have to force it."

During his first round, Mickelson hit over 50% of his greens and allowed his short game and putting to help him gain over three strokes on the field in that area.

Heading into Friday, he is well positioned to make the cut. Last year at Royal Troon, Mickelson finished tied for 60th, but it was his first made cut at this event since 2016. This year, he has missed the cut at the other three majors.

"I just think it's a sign of a complete player, to be able to win in all the conditions of the majors that they provide," Mickelson said. "Obviously I've never won a U.S. Open, but winning a Masters requires a whole different style of play than winning a U.S. Open and a PGA. This is unique as well."