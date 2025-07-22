How to watch the 2025 3M Open: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour sets up shop at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open. Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas birdied on the 18th hole to edge Max Greyserman last season. Lee Hodges shot a course-record 24-under 260 over the four-day tournament in 2023. All three golfers will be on hand this week vying for a total purse of $8.4 million, including a winning share of $1.51 million.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the 3M Open?

It runs Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, July 24

First-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Friday, July 25

Second-round coverage begins at 8:15 a.m.

Saturday, July 26

Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday, July 27

Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Maverick McNealy

▪︎ Sam Burns

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

▪︎ Sungjae Im

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, rankings and more.