Keegan Bradley on why he didn't pick himself for the Ryder Cup (0:50)

Keegan Bradley did not call his own name Wednesday for the United States Ryder Cup team, deciding against becoming the event's first playing captain in 62 years.

Bradley named Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns as his six captain's picks for next month's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Despite having a legitimate case to make the squad, Bradley revealed Wednesday that he decided "a while ago that I wasn't playing," adding that he had finalized the U.S. roster earlier this week. He would have been the first Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 at East Lake.

"The last 48 hours, we had the team set. We weren't scrambling at all," Bradley said during a news conference at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas. "This was a really tough decision. I will say, there was a point where I was playing. All these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way on to this team, and that's something that I'm really proud of, and something that I really wanted."

Bradley, 39, finished 11th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings this season and is the eighth-best American in the world rankings. He has won twice in the past 13 months against the best players -- only Scottie Scheffler has more PGA Tour wins in that span.

Although he admitted he wanted to play, Bradley reiterated that he thinks it was the "right choice" to leave himself off the squad.

"I'm 100 percent certain this is the right choice," Bradley said. "I want to be the best captain I can be."

Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau already qualified for the U.S. team by finishing in the top six in the U.S. standings this season.

European captain Luke Donald will make his six picks Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.