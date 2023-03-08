        <
          The 355 men's college basketball teams that won't win 2023 March Madness

          Who between Purdue and Indiana will be among the magic eight teams that could win the 2023 national championship, and who will be a near-miss? Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire
          12:30 PM GMT
          • John GasawayESPN Insider
            • ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            • First began covering college hoops in 2004
            • Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
          Champ Week is in full swing, bubble teams everywhere are fretting about potential bid thieves and the coaching carousel will soon fuel rampant speculation. It can all mean only one thing.

          It is time once again to try to extend one of the sport's most venerable streaks. I am referring of course to the storied feature known as the 355 teams that will not win the national title.

          Each year, eight contenders are selected from Division I's 363 members. And every year since this piece's inception in 2016, the NCAA title has indeed been captured by one of those eight teams.

          Here are the 355 teams that will not win the national championship, divided into three categories: ineligible, near misses and no clear path.

          Ineligible (11 teams)

          Bellarmine Knights
          Lindenwood Lions
          Merrimack Warriors
          Queens University Royals
          St. Thomas-Minnesota Tommies
          Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
          Stonehill Skyhawks
          Tarleton Texans
          Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
          UC San Diego Tritons
          Utah Tech Trailblazers

          Near misses (25 teams)