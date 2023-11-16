Open Extended Reactions

We're about 10 days into the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, so it feels like the perfect time for sweeping narratives and overreactions across the sport, right?

The first week of the season featured two top-five teams losing at home and more than 15 power conference teams suffering losses to teams from outside power conferences, while the Champions Classic and Arizona's trip to Duke offered a look at some potential national championship contenders going head-to-head. We don't have enough data or evidence to back up many opinions at this point, and it's still too early to truly gauge teams and players, but narratives are certainly forming.

A year ago in this column, we correctly called Brandon Miller as the best freshman in the country and Villanova taking a step back in its first season post-Jay Wright, but hints of a breakout season for Mady Sissoko didn't quite come to fruition.

Let's see how we do this season.

Here are six major storylines to monitor after a week and a half of men's college basketball action.