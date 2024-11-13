Open Extended Reactions

A decade ago, the early signing period was one of the busiest weeks on the college basketball calendar. Elite prospects tended to build their recruitments around the window, visiting a handful of schools in the weeks leading up to it before announcing their commitment. There was signing day drama, the occasional flip, constant tracking to see which players opted not to send in an official letter of intent.

Now, it's mostly an opportunity for previously committed players to have signing ceremonies at their high schools and for college programs to announce their completed classes.

But this week will include some intrigue. Two five-star guards in the ESPN 100 class of 2025 announced their commitments in recent days, and at least three more top-50 prospects are set to come off the board before the period is over on Nov. 20. And, there's always the chance for a surprise commitment, as most of the top prospects we're waiting on have already taken several visits, and know everything there is to know about their finalists.

To prepare you for all of the above, these are the storylines we'll be following over the next week.

1. Top prospect A.J. Dybantsa moves up commitment timeline

After initially planning to announce his commitment in February, No. 1-ranked recruit A.J. Dybantsa is looking to end his recruitment ahead of schedule.