When is March Madness bracket released? Selection Sunday FAQ

March Madness is almost here! The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament starts March 20, and the women's tournament starts March 21. On Selection Sunday, the 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA D-I basketball tournaments will be revealed. Here's what fans need to know about this year's announcement.

When do the men's and women's March Madness brackets come out?

Men's and women's brackets will be announced on Selection Sunday, which is March 16.

How can I watch Selection Sunday coverage on ESPN?

ESPN will be airing a variety of NCAA basketball programs on Selection Sunday. Here is the schedule (all times Eastern):

Men's bracket

5:15-7 p.m. - SportsCenter - ESPN

7-8 p.m. - Bracketology - ESPN

10-11 p.m. - Men's Bracketology - ESPN

Women's bracket

8-9 p.m. - NCAA Women's Selection Special - ESPN

9-10 p.m. - Women's Bracketology - ESPN2

What other NCAA basketball coverage can fans access from ESPN?

For men's basketball coverage, fans can check out the ESPN hub for breaking news, Bracketology, standings, stats and more.

For women's basketball coverage, fans can check out the ESPN hub for breaking news, Bracketology, standings, stats and more.