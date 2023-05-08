Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency is the most anticipated in MLB history, and the dollar amount of his next contract is sure to set records for baseball -- and possibly all North American professional sports. The 28-year-old Los Angeles Angels two-way star is the most dynamic player in the game, leading baseball in WAR over the past three seasons by placing in the top 10 among pitchers and top 30 among position players, and he has shown no signs of slowing down early in his contract year.

How much will Ohtani get? What records will he aim for in his new deal? And which teams have the best chance of signing him? We polled 26 MLB executives, agents and insiders to find out.

How much could Ohtani get?

Here are the 26 responses from our panel, grouped into tiers by total dollars.