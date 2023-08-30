Jorge Soler exits the Marlins' game vs. the Rays after swinging at a pitch in the seventh inning and injuring himself. (0:26)

Miami slugger Jorge Soler left in the seventh inning of the Marlins' game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night with right hip tightness, according to the team.

Soler swung at a pitch from reliever Erasmo Ramirez and stepped away from the plate. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and an athletic trainer tended to Soler, who immediately headed toward the dugout.

Jesús Sánchez completed the at-bat and grounded out.

The 31-year-old Soler has 35 home runs this season, including 19 go-ahead shots. He is batting .241 with 71 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.