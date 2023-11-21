John Smoltz believes Shohei Ohtani is likely to end up with a team on the West Coast in free agency. (1:21)

Where is the best landing spot for Shohei Ohtani? (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Imagine you're a high school player and the opposing pitcher is Ichiro Suzuki.

That's what happened to a high school girls' team Tuesday. The 50-year-old Seattle Mariners legend pitched a complete-game shutout on 116 pitches, reaching a high of 86 mph, according to Talkin' Baseball.

50-year-old Ichiro Suzuki pitched a complete-game shutout on 116 pitches against a high school girls team today. He had nine strikeouts, topping out at 86 MPH



He went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double pic.twitter.com/p1Mu1PiOWN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 21, 2023

Ichiro also went 2-for-5 with a double.

Though Ichiro was best known for his incredible ability to hit for average and his shutdown defense, he's been displaying his pitching prowess as well, recently holding open pitching practice in Japan. It looks like Ichiro isn't leaving the game of baseball behind for good anytime soon.