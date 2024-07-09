Rece Hinds crushes a 449-foot solo home run in his major league debut to pad the Reds' 3-0 lead over the Rockies. (0:23)

CINCINNATI -- Rece Hinds, making his major league debut, doubled and homered as the short-handed Cincinnati Reds defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Monday night, ending a three-game skid.

Hinds, 23, the Reds' No. 15 prospect according to MLB's latest rankings, provided a boost to a beleaguered lineup that is without several regulars at a crucial time as it tries to stay alive in the National League wild-card race.

Fresh off being swept at home by the Detroit Tigers in a weekend series, the Reds, who dealt for veteran outfielder Austin Slater from the San Francisco Giants late Sunday night in exchange for left-handed pitcher Alex Young, added to their outfield options Monday by promoting Hinds and outrighting utility man Levi Jordan to Triple-A Louisville.

"It was surreal. I can't put words to it," Hinds said in his postgame on-field interview on Bally Sports. "You see my smile, that's all I got right now."

Hinds, a 2019 second-round pick from Niceville, Florida, hit eighth in manager David Bell's lineup. After a fifth-inning double, he launched a 449-foot shot into the stands in the eighth inning, giving Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.

"It was much more than expected," Hinds said of his debut. "I just wanted to go out, get a win, which we did. Just wanted to let my abilities take care of itself."

Bell concurred.

"It's a good way to acclimate yourself to the team," Bell said. "And it's a big win for us."

Slater, 31, who has also played first base in his career, did not enter the lineup on Monday but will also be viewed as an outfield option for Bell. He is hitting .200 with one home run and nine RBIs in 43 games. Before the deal, he had spent his entire career in the Giants organization and had his best season in 2022, when he hit seven home runs with 34 RBIs.

Before Monday's win, Reds general manager Brad Meador told reporters the move "seemed to be a good fit for both teams."

Cincinnati is without injured infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Matt McLain for an extended period of time, and over the weekend, catcher Luke Maile was placed on the injured list during the same series in which outfielder Nick Martini suffered a left thumb sprain. Also, leadoff hitter and outfielder TJ Friedl, who is suffering from a right hamstring strain, is on the injured list for the third time this season.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott improved to 9-6 with Monday's win, pitching seven innings, striking out eight and scattering just three hits.

"Just the ups and downs the team's had," Abbott said of what has made him most proud this season as the Reds battle their inconsistencies. "We know it's coming, we just have to stay the storm and keep going."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.