Open Extended Reactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Justin Verlander will make his second minor league rehab start Thursday night as he eyes a return to the Houston Astros' rotation.

The 41-year-old right-hander went three innings for Triple-A Sugar Land in his first outing Saturday night. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming back from neck stiffness that's sidelined him for two months.

Astros manager Joe Espada said before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay that he wasn't sure if this would be Verlander's final rehab game, but he didn't rule it out.

"We're going to talk to JV, but definitely be close to coming back and pitching for us," Espada said.

Verlander is expected to throw 70 to 75 pitches.

Verlander last pitched for the Astros on June 9. He also missed the beginning of the season with right shoulder inflammation before going 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts. He made his season debut April 19.