Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Ryan McMahon took a one-hopper and turned it into three outs. It's the first time he has been a part of a triple play.

The Colorado Rockies have the baseball from the fifth triple play in franchise history, just not the win as the Athletics rallied for a 7-4 victory on Saturday night.

For that, the Athletics can credit Jacob Wilson, who hit into the second-inning, 5-4-3 triple play. Wilson's two-run double in the sixth dropped on the left-field line and gave the Athletics the lead after trailing 3-0.

"It felt, obviously, really good to be able to bounce back," Wilson said. "That was kind of big for me."

Here's how the triple play unfolded: With two on, Wilson sent a chopper to McMahon and he fielded it with his momentum going toward the bag. McMahon stepped on third and quickly threw to second baseman Kyle Farmer, who tossed the ball to first baseman Michael Toglia.

A's shortstop Jacob Wilson hit into a second-inning triple play, but later came up with the go-ahead two-run double in Saturday's 7-4 win. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

One-two-three, just like that.

"Once I saw that I hit it pretty much almost right over third base, I was like, 'All right, this is gonna to be bad,'" Wilson said. "But it's something you've just got to let go. We ended up winning the game. Either way, I'm happy."

For McMahon, this was a new experience at the hot corner.

"Never even attempted one before," McMahon said of a triple play. "That was my first attempt."

The previous time Colorado turned a triple play was Sept. 1, 2015, against Arizona. It was the first time the Athletics have hit into a triple play since Sean Murphy on June 20, 2021, at the New York Yankees.

Despite the triple play, the Rockies dropped their sixth straight game. The team is now 1-7, which is tied with the 2005 club for the worst mark through the opening eight games.

"We're going to show up and play as hard as we can every single day," McMahon said. "We've got a lot of guys in the locker room who care. ... We'll get our groove. We'll get going, we'll get the bats going, we'll get the defense going, we'll get the pitching going, we'll get it all going."