Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners promoted infield prospect Cole Young from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of their game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Right-hander Bryce Miller was also reinstated from the 15-day injured list and is expected to start against the Twins. Infielder Leo Rivas and right-hander Casey Legumina were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in corresponding moves. The Mariners also designated right-hander Will Klein for assignment.

Young, 21, was the No. 21 pick in the 2022 MLB amateur draft and was the Mariners' No. 3 overall prospect as of early May, according to ESPN.

He was off to a solid start to the season in the Pacific Coast League, hitting .277 with an .853 OPS for the Rainiers. In May, though, Young was particularly excellent, hitting .366 with a .467 on-base percentage as well as 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.