St. Louis Cardinals catcher/designated hitter Ivan Herrera is expected to be sidelined two to six weeks with a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring, he told reporters Friday.

Herrera, 25, landed on the 10-day injured list Friday, one day after he sustained the injury during the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. It marks his second stint on the injured list this season.

He is batting .320 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 42 games this season.

"It's unfortunate. He's been doing a really nice job, swinging a really hot bat. Just a real threat offensively. We're going to miss that," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

For his part, Herrera is staying positive in the wake of the injury.

"It could be worse. It could be the whole year," Herrera said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I'm going to still be able to play a lot of games. That's a positive. I'm going to keep working hard to come back stronger every day that I'm here.

"It's just another rock on my path, and I feel like I'm just going to come back stronger."

Field Level Media contributed to this report.