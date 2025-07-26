Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays acquired minor league infielder Tristan Gray from the Chicago White Sox for cash and designated utilityman Coco Montes for assignment on Saturday.

Gray, 29, was batting .270 with a .333 on-base percentage, nine homers and 44 RBI in 72 games with Triple-A Charlotte.

Gray appeared in two games for the Rays in 2023, and he played 24 games for Oakland and seven for Miami in 2024. He has batted .152 with a .222 on-base percentage and a homer in 17 career major league games.

Montes, 28, had hit .200 with one RBI in five games with Tampa Bay this season. He also has batted .221 with a .272 on-base percentage, six homers, 26 RBI and seven steals in 68 games with Triple-A Durham.