The Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Kerry Carpenter from the 10-day injured list before Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Carpenter has been sidelined with a right hamstring injury. He last played on June 29.

Carpenter was batting third and playing right field on Sunday.

Carpenter entered the day with a .257 average, 16 homers and 32 RBIs this season. Sunday's game marked his 79th appearance of the season.

The 27-year-old was on pace to shatter his career best of 20 homers set in 2023 before going on the injured list.

Detroit optioned infielder Trey Sweeney to Triple-A Toledo to open up a roster spot.

Sweeney, 25, is batting just .208 and slugging .303 in 85 games for Detroit. He has five homers and 27 RBIs.