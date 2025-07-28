Open Extended Reactions

With more than 85,000 tickets sold, the MLB Speedway Classic between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway will break Major League Baseball's single-game attendance record, it was announced Monday.

Saturday night's nationally televised game will be the first MLB game ever played in Tennessee.

More than 85,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's MLB Speedway Classic between the Reds and Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway. Earl Neikirk/Bristol Motor Speedway via AP

The current record for paid attendance is 84,587, which was set Sept. 12, 1954, for a doubleheader at Cleveland Stadium between Cleveland and the New York Yankees.

Fans from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and nine countries across four continents have purchased tickets for the game.

Hall of Famers representing both teams -- Chipper Jones for the Braves and Johnny Bench for the Reds -- will throw out the ceremonial first pitches.