Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was back in the lineup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday, one day after exiting with hamstring cramps.

With the Brewers needing a win to save their season and avoid a sweep, Chourio was playing left field and slotted into the No. 2 spot of the lineup against Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

"I think they've got it under control," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of Chourio's troublesome right hamstring. "I think he's going to perform like he did yesterday. Three hard contacts yesterday. What else can you ask? You might walk away and say, 'He was 0-for-4,' but he hit the ball hard three times and nothing to show for it."

Chourio, 21, fouled off a pitch from Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen in Thursday's seventh inning and immediately grabbed at the back of his right leg, which had suddenly cramped up. After an athletic trainer came out to see him, Chourio tried stretching the tightness out but hopped off the field putting barely any pressure on his right leg. Blake Perkins replaced Chourio and eventually struck out.

Chourio was given intravenous treatment following his exit and said after the game, a 3-1 loss by the Brewers, that he feels "physically good," adding that he expected to play in Game 4.

The outfielder has been bothered by right hamstring issues since July 29, when he left a game and wound up missing a month. The injury recurred when Chourio exited the Brewers' first postseason game Oct. 4, though he returned for Game 2 on Oct. 6 and hit a home run. Chourio -- who signed an eight-year, $82 million contract before his major league debut, then proceeded to break out as a rookie in 2024 -- is batting .276/.290/.552 in these playoffs, one of few producers in a slumping Brewers lineup.

Chourio's presence is crucial with the Brewers attempting to become only the second team in baseball history, aside from the 2004 Boston Red Sox, to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Joe Torre, who managed the New York Yankees team that relinquished that lead, called Murphy on Friday morning to offer some advice.

"Do the little things; they lead to the victory tonight," Murphy recalled him saying. "And he said, 'Your mantra all year has been 'Win tonight.' You can't win four games tonight; you can win one game. So, win tonight.'"