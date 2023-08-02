Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday night (9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 6 p.m. also on ESPN/ESPN+).

Both fighters are bantamweights, but this bout will be contested as a 140-pound catchweight because Font was brought in on short notice after Sandhagen's original opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, withdrew with an injury.

Sandhagen, ranked No. 5 in ESPN's divisional rankings, has won back-to-back fights. Most recently, he beat Marlon Vera by split decision in March. Font, ranked No. 9, enters this fight following a first-round knockout win over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 in April.

Brett Okamoto spoke to veteran coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

140-pound catchweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font