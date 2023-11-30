Open Extended Reactions

Beneil Dariush looks to get back in the win column when he takes on fellow lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+). The event will be UFC's fifth annual Fight Like Hell Night honoring the late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott. The fight promotion will donate to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation.

Dariush (22-5-1) lost to former division champion Charles Oliveira in his last fight at UFC 289 in June. Tsarukyan (20-3) is on a two-fight win streak. He beat Joaquim Silva by third-round knockout at UFC Fight Night in June.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick and Brett Okamoto spoke to MMA coach and analyst Din Thomas to get their perspectives on the main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan