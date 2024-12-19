Grading every UFC PPV in 2024: Which two cards earned A's?

Open Extended Reactions

Of the 42 UFC events in 2024, only 14 were pay-per-views. Over the years, PPVs have become expected to be of the highest quality, with championship fights and the biggest names in the sport competing.

But not all UFC PPVs are created equal. Though some don't turn out to be a memorable nights of fights, others exceed expectations. In 2024, it was no different.

The year will be remembered as the year of "Poatan," as Alex Pereira ruled supreme in the sport. Moreover, there was a changing of the guard in several weight classes, a group of "nerds" staking their claim as the best gym in the sport and an epic event unlike any other.

This year allowed for a new assignment on our coverage -- grading every fight on numbered PPVs and offering a final grade on each fight card. The grades are based on the quality of fights, not the names on the cards. Though UFC 306 -- Noche UFC -- will be remembered as an epic production, did it deliver when it came to the action in the Octagon? UFC 300 was stacked with high-caliber fighters, but did the card play out in practice better or worse than it looked on paper?

Here's a look at the grades for every UFC PPV in 2024.

UFC 297, Jan. 20: Strickland vs. Du Plessis