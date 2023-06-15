Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will get his wish, as he'll face Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Fight Night in August.

The UFC announced the 145-pound matchup on Thursday. The UFC Fight Night event will take place on Aug. 26 in Singapore.

Holloway (24-7) called for a fight against Jung, known as "The Korean Zombie," following a decision win over Arnold Allen in April. It was a big win for Holloway, who was coming off an unsuccessful title bid against champion Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway is 0-3 against the champ.

Despite the 0-3 mark against Volkanovski, Holloway is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He is 19-3 in all of his other UFC featherweight bouts.

Jung (17-7), of South Korea, hasn't fought since he also lost to Volkanovski in a title fight in April 2022. Jung has been one of the most consistent featherweights of the past decade but has suffered from long periods of inactivity.

Volkanovski is scheduled to defend his featherweight title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas.