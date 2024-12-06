How to watch and stream UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura

Open Extended Reactions

Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight championship against Kai Asakura in the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. and simulcasts on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantoja (28-5) and Asakura (21-4) face off for the first time inside T-Mobile Arena. While Pantoja enters on a six-fight winning streak, having successfully defended his title twice already, Asakura is set to make his UFC debut.

Asakura, 31, is the seventh Japanese fighter to challenge for UFC gold and is vying to be the first to earn a victory.

Pantoja, 34, dominated Brandon Royval last December in Las Vegas. Next, he returned to his hometown of Rio de Janeiro in May and defeated Australian challenger Steve Erceg.

Here are all of the UFC 310 essentials:

UFC 310 fight card

ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

Catch weight: Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin

Flyweight: Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski

ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Asakura

Welterweight: Shankat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Dooho Choi

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+.

Purchased the fight on your phone and want to stream on your TV? Find out how here.

Fans can also consider FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

