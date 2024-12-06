How to watch and stream UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura

Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight championship against Kai Asakura in the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. and simulcasts on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m.
Pantoja (28-5) and Asakura (21-4) face off for the first time inside T-Mobile Arena. While Pantoja enters on a six-fight winning streak, having successfully defended his title twice already, Asakura is set to make his UFC debut.
Asakura, 31, is the seventh Japanese fighter to challenge for UFC gold and is vying to be the first to earn a victory.
Pantoja, 34, dominated Brandon Royval last December in Las Vegas. Next, he returned to his hometown of Rio de Janeiro in May and defeated Australian challenger Steve Erceg.
Here are all of the UFC 310 essentials:
UFC 310 fight card
ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
Catch weight: Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
Flyweight: Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski
ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith
Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET
Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Asakura
Welterweight: Shankat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Dooho Choi
(c) = defending champion
How to watch the fights
Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+.
Purchased the fight on your phone and want to stream on your TV? Find out how here.
Fans can also consider FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
