Conor McGregor's efforts to appeal a civil sexual assault ruling that went against him last year have failed.

McGregor, 37, was found liable of sexual assault in November in a civil case at Ireland's High Court. The case stemmed from a woman's accusation that the former UFC star attacked her in a hotel room in 2018. A jury ruled in the woman's favor and ordered McGregor to pay 248,000 euros, or around $257,000. McGregor filed an appeal of that decision earlier this year.

On Thursday, the High Court again ruled against McGregor and dismissed the appeal on all grounds, according to multiple reports. McGregor's legal team presented several arguments, including new testimony from the woman's neighbor, who described witnessing her in a physical altercation prior to the incident with McGregor. McGregor's team withdrew that argument earlier this month.

According to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, the woman told the High Court she met McGregor at a Christmas party in 2018 in Dublin. She accused him of forcing her onto a bed, choking her and making her fear for her life. McGregor, who has four children with his longtime partner, admitted he had sex with the woman but denied it was rough or forced. He did not face any criminal prosecution regarding the incident.

McGregor (22-6) has not competed in mixed martial arts since he suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Earlier this month, he said he had been drug tested as part of the UFC's mandatory testing program, in a step toward returning to competition. He has expressed interest in making an appearance at a proposed UFC event at the White House in 2026.