          De Ridder gets Hernandez next in Oct. 18 UFC headliner

          • Brett OkamotoAug 20, 2025, 01:17 AM
          The UFC's middleweight division will continue to take shape on Oct. 18, when Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez headline UFC Fight Night in Vancouver.

          UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup on Tuesday, just three days after Khamzat Chimaev claimed the middleweight belt over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago.

          De Ridder (21-2), of the Netherlands, has already had a spectacular 2025. He is 3-0 this year, defeating fan favorite Kevin Holland, super prospect Bo Nickal and former champion Robert Whittaker. Going back to July 2024, de Ridder, 34, is 5-0 with four finishes.

          Hernandez (15-2) has been equally as impressive, with an eight-fight winning streak. Hernandez, nicknamed "Fluffy," is coming off a performance bonus-worthy showing against Roman Dolidze on Aug. 9.

          De Ridder and Hernandez are the Nos. 5 and 6-ranked middleweights, respectively. The middleweight division will be on full display in the coming months, as No. 2-ranked Nassourdine Imavov will face No. 7-ranked Caio Borralho on Sept. 6.

          In addition to the main event, White announced a bantamweight fight between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi, a middleweight matchup between Holland and Mike Mallott and a women's flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius for the Vancouver event.