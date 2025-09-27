Open Extended Reactions

Former UFC champion Alex Pereira says he fought at "40 percent" when he surrendered his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year.

Pereira (12-3) is scheduled to face Ankalaev (21-1-1) for the second time at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 in Las Vegas. The two first met at UFC 313 in March, when Ankalaev defeated Pereira in a five-round unanimous decision.

After the fight, speculation arose that Pereira was physically compromised at UFC 313, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan claiming he fought with an injured hand. Pereira later acknowledged he dealt with issues that night, though he did not disclose specific details. One week out from the rematch with Ankalaev, Pereira has confirmed he fought at less than half-strength.

"I think the conditioning I was going into that fight with, honestly, I was about 40 percent," Pereira told CBS Sports through an interpreter Friday. "I'm going to be much more this time. Even if I'm 50 percent [in the rematch], that 10 percent is going to make such a difference. I'm going to leave no doubt for everybody."

Pereira, 38, is no stranger to fighting through injuries. In April 2024, he famously stepped up to headline UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill on short notice with a broken toe. He reinjured the toe two months later in a title defense against Jirí Prochazka at UFC 303. Fighting out of Brazil, Pereira is a former two-weight champion in kickboxing and MMA, with more than 50 combined professional appearances.

Animosity between Pereira and Ankalaev, 33, has been rising in the final weeks leading up to their rematch. The two confronted each other this week at the UFC's Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Pereira accused Ankalaev of talking about him online and then avoiding him in person. Ankalaev has since stated he has lost all respect for the former champion.

Ankalaev won the first meeting on all three judges' scorecards. Two judges had him winning three of the five rounds, while a third gave him four rounds to Pereira's one.