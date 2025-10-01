How to watch UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night with a jam-packed fight card featuring two championship belts hanging in the balance.

Seven months after their initial tussle at UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira hop in the Octagon for a second time with the UFC light heavyweight title once again up for grabs. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his title on the line against Cory Sandhagen.

The main card will be on ESPN pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPNEWS, in the ESPN App and on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET in the ESPN App and on Disney+.

Ankalaev (21-1-1) enters the rematch against Pereira (12-3-0) on a 14-fight unbeaten streak. The 33-year-old Russian got the better of Pereira in a unanimous decision in March. Meanwhile, Pereira looks to get back in the win column after Ankalaev put an end to the 38-year-old Brazilian's streak of five consecutive victories.

The other headlining bout features Dvalishvili (20-4-0) in search of his third successful title defense of the year. The 34-year-old Georgian opened 2025 by handing Umar Nurmagomedov his first UFC defeat and then submitted Sean O'Malley in June.

Sandhagen (18-5-0) looks to shine in his first undisputed bantamweight title shot. The 33-year-old Aurora, Colorado, native has won four of his last five fights. His only loss in that span came against Nurmagomedov in August 2024.

UFC 320 fight card

ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight championship: Magomed Ankalaev (c) vs. Alex Pereira

Bantamweight championship: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Cory Sandhagen

Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

ESPNEWS/ESPN App/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat

Featherweight: Daniel Santos vs. JooSang Yoo

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines

ESPN App/Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

Women's bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

Bantamweight: Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz

Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford

Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker

(c) = defending champion

