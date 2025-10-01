        <
        >

          How to watch UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 on ESPN

          Magomed Ankalaev will defend his UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 1, 2025, 10:50 PM

          The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night with a jam-packed fight card featuring two championship belts hanging in the balance.

          Seven months after their initial tussle at UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira hop in the Octagon for a second time with the UFC light heavyweight title once again up for grabs. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his title on the line against Cory Sandhagen.

          The main card will be on ESPN pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPNEWS, in the ESPN App and on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET in the ESPN App and on Disney+.

          Ankalaev (21-1-1) enters the rematch against Pereira (12-3-0) on a 14-fight unbeaten streak. The 33-year-old Russian got the better of Pereira in a unanimous decision in March. Meanwhile, Pereira looks to get back in the win column after Ankalaev put an end to the 38-year-old Brazilian's streak of five consecutive victories.

          The other headlining bout features Dvalishvili (20-4-0) in search of his third successful title defense of the year. The 34-year-old Georgian opened 2025 by handing Umar Nurmagomedov his first UFC defeat and then submitted Sean O'Malley in June.

          Sandhagen (18-5-0) looks to shine in his first undisputed bantamweight title shot. The 33-year-old Aurora, Colorado, native has won four of his last five fights. His only loss in that span came against Nurmagomedov in August 2024.

          What are the top storylines at UFC 320? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 320 essentials:

          UFC 320 fight card

          ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET

          Light heavyweight championship: Magomed Ankalaev (c) vs. Alex Pereira

          Bantamweight championship: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Cory Sandhagen

          Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

          Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

          Middleweight: Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

          ESPNEWS/ESPN App/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

          Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

          Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat

          Featherweight: Daniel Santos vs. JooSang Yoo

          Middleweight: Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines

          ESPN App/Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

          Women's bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

          Bantamweight: Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz

          Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

          Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford

          Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker

          (c) = defending champion

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.